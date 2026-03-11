Siskinds LLP launches investigation into goeasy Ltd., encourages investors and potential witnesses to contact the firm

TORONTO, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP, a leading Canadian securities class action firm, is investigating a potential class action on behalf of investors in goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY).

On March 10, 2026, goeasy issued a news release regarding its financial operations. The company reported that it expected to incur an incremental charge off in Q4 2025 of approximately $178M against gross consumer loans and a related write down of approximately $55M for loan interest and fees. Following this news, goeasy's stock price fell $65.83 per share, or approximately 56.97%, to close at $49.72 per share on March 10, 2026 on the TSX.

Goeasy investors are encouraged to contact Siskinds LLP at [email protected] or by telephone at 416-594-4793.

Anyone who has information relevant to the investigation is also encouraged to contact Siskinds LLP.

By contacting us, there is no cost to you, you are not retaining Siskinds LLP, and you do not incur any obligations in connection with the potential class action. Your information will be held in strict confidence.

