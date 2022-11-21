CIBC Mortgages Prepayment Charge Class Actions - Notice of Settlement Approval

Nov 21, 2022, 08:00 ET
LONDON, ON, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - This notice is directed to mortgagors under mortgages issued by CIBC Mortgages Inc. who reside in Canada, excluding Quebec, and who paid a prepayment charge calculated in accordance with an Interest Rate Differential (not simply 3 months interest) when they prepaid part or all of their mortgages from 2005 onward (the "Class Members").
WHAT ARE THESE
Two actions (Jordan v CIBC Mortgage Inc. and Sherry v CIBC Mortgage Inc., together the "Class
WHO IS AFFECTED
The Class Actions affect the rights of all Class Members.
If you are a Class Member and you did not opt out, you are automatically included in the Class Actions and
WHAT
CIBC has agreed to pay the total amount of CAD$7.5 million in settlement of the Class Actions (the
The Settlement was approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the Supreme Court of
HOW DOES THIS
Class Members who borrowed and prepaid on certain dates are eligible for compensation estimated at
WHERE CAN I
For more information about how to claim compensation, please see the long-form notice online at:
WHO IS CLASS
The law firm of Siskinds LLP represents Class Members in Ontario and the other provinces and
Telephone (toll-free): (416) 362-8334
The law firm of Branch MacMaster LLP represents Class Members in British Columbia:
Telephone (toll-free): (604) 654-2961
This notice was authorized by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the Supreme Court of
British Columbia.
