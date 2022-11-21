CIBC Mortgages Prepayment Charge Class Actions - Notice of Settlement Approval

Two actions ( Jordan v CIBC Mortgage Inc. and Sherry v CIBC Mortgage Inc., together the " Class Actions ") were brought against the defendant CIBC Mortgages Inc. (" CIBC ") in connection with the calculation of certain prepayment charges on mortgages entered into across Canada, excluding Quebec. The Class Actions apply to CIBC mortgages as well as mortgages through related entities such as Firstline Mortgages and President's Choice Financial.

If you are a Class Member and you did not opt out, you are automatically included in the Class Actions and do not need to take any further steps right now to participate.

WHAT

SETTLEMENT HAS

BEEN REACHED?