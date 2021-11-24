CIBC Mortgages Prepayment Charge Class Actions - Notice of Certification and Settlement Approval Hearing

Two actions ( Jordan v CIBC Mortgage Inc. and Sherry v CIBC Mortgage Inc., together the " Class Actions ") were brought against the defendant CIBC Mortgages Inc. (" CIBC ") in connection with the calculation of certain prepayment charges on mortgages across Canada, excluding Quebec. The Class Actions apply to CIBC mortgages as well as mortgages through related entities such as Firstline Mortgages and President's Choice Financial.

CIBC has agreed to pay the total amount of CAD$7.5 million in settlement of the Class Actions (the " Settlement "). The Settlement is a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by CIBC. The Settlement is subject to approval of the courts, and Class Members have a right to object to the Settlement. The Settlement provides for a payment estimated at CAD$224 to each claimant, depending on when Class Members borrowed money and prepaid their mortgage loan. In the event that the total amount claimed exceeds the amount available for claims then each payment will be reduced on a pro rata basis. The Settlement agreement can be found in full at www.CIBCprepaidmortgagesettlement.com

HOW DOES THIS AFFECT ME?