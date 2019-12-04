CIBC Miracle Day Opens the Market

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Alexandra Reeves, Age 10, alongside Yannick Bisson, Murdoch Mysteries, and CIBC representatives Ed Dodig, EVP and Head, PWM Canada and CIBC Wood Gundy, and Rory Mitz, Managing Director & Region Head, CIBC Private Wealth Management, CIBC (CM), joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, ETFs and Structured Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate CIBC Miracle Day. In its 35th year, CIBC's Capital Markets employees and Wood Gundy Investment Advisors again donated their fees and commissions on the first Wednesday in December to help kids in need. Since its inception, it has raised over $250 million globally.