TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon today announced that it has won the "Single Market Fund Administrator" award at the fourth annual Asset Servicing Times Industry Excellence Awards. In addition, Ronald C. Landry, Vice President and Head of Asset Manager and ETF Solutions at CIBC Mellon, was honoured with the "Industry Inspiration Award" for his impactful contributions to the ETF space and the broader financial services industry.

"I am incredibly proud of our team's recognition as the leading single market fund administrator. This award is a testament to our continued commitment to providing innovative solutions and unparalleled service for our clients," said Richard Anton, Chief Client Officer, CIBC Mellon. "CIBC Mellon strives to lead the way in supporting our clients through evolving industry demands, and this award underscores our dedication to excellence and resilience in asset servicing."

Ronald C. Landry's Industry Inspiration Award celebrates his influential leadership within the Canadian ETF landscape. Over the years, Landry has been a key leader in shaping the ETF industry and driving innovation across the financial services sector. As the Chair of the Canadian ETF Association (CETFA), he has been a driving force behind efforts to promote the benefits of ETFs to a broader audience and support educational initiatives through CETFA that help shape the future of the ETF ecosystem globally.

"Receiving the Industry Inspiration Award is an incredible honour," said Ronald C. Landry, Head of Asset Manager and ETF Solutions. "I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the growth and evolution of the Canadian ETF market. This recognition reflects the hard work of our entire team at CIBC Mellon and our commitment to advancing solutions that meet the needs of our clients and the broader marketplace."

"We congratulate CIBC Mellon on winning the Single Market Fund Administrator Award," said Justin Lawson, Co-Founder and Publisher of Black Knight Media. "Their dedication to excellence in client service and innovation has set them apart as leaders in the Canadian market. In addition, Ronald C. Landry's commitment to shaping the ETF industry has inspired many, making him a well-deserving recipient of the Industry Inspiration Award."

About The Asset Servicing Times Industry Excellence Awards 2024

The Asset Servicing Times Industry Excellence Awards are dedicated to supporting and recognizing talented and dedicated firms, individuals, and departments across our industry. All award winners form part of an exclusive group comprising some of the most influential names in the financial services market. Asset Servicing Times is published by Black Knight Media, along with sister publications Securities Finance Times, Captive Insurance Times, and others. For the AST Industry Excellence Awards, Black Knight Media retained the services of The Securities Services Advisory Group (TSSAG) for independent review and judging of nomination submissions. TSSAG is a forum for independent thought leadership and engagement across the securities services and post-trade industry, drawing on a deep network of specialist firms with rich industry experience and global reach.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As of September 30, 2024, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.9 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as of September 30, 2024, had US$52.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies. www.cibcmellon.com

