TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon today announced that its Recordkeeping and Pension Benefits call centres have each been awarded 2025 DALBAR Service Quality Awards, recognizing excellence in telephone service and a continued focus on delivering high-quality support to financial professionals and plan members.

For CIBC Mellon's Recordkeeping call centre, this recognition marks the third consecutive year receiving a DALBAR Service Quality Award and the fourth award overall, reflecting a sustained record of strong service performance. The 2025 award also represents an important milestone for CIBC Mellon's Pension Benefits call centre, which earned its first DALBAR Service Quality Award.

DALBAR is an independent research and ratings firm that evaluates call centre performance across the financial services industry. Its Service Quality Awards are based on a comprehensive assessment of telephone interactions, measuring performance across four key dimensions: Attitude, Accommodation, Expertise, and Call Flow. To earn this recognition, organizations must exceed rigorous benchmarks in each category.

"CIBC Mellon demonstrated a consistently high level of service quality across our evaluations," said Michelle Slute, Managing Director, North America, DALBAR. "Both teams showed strong agent knowledge, professionalism, and an ability to deliver efficient and effective service interactions."

"This recognition reflects the discipline, expertise, and commitment our teams bring to client service every day," said Jim Whitaker, Director, Call Centres, CIBC Mellon. "The continued success of our Recordkeeping team, alongside the Pensions Benefits team's first DALBAR award, highlights the standards our people set and the focus they bring to delivering consistent, high-quality service."

About DALBAR

DALBAR, Inc. is a leading independent expert in evaluating, auditing, and rating financial service providers based on business practices, customer experience, product quality, and service excellence. Established in 1976, DALBAR has earned a reputation for unbiased, industry-leading research.

The DALBAR Customer Experience award is one of the highest distinctions in the financial services sector, recognizing organizations that meet rigorous, research-driven standards for superior client interactions.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at December 31, 2025, CIBC Mellon had more than C$3.4 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at December 31, 2025, had US$59.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, and is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Trust Company.

