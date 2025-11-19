TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon today announced it continues to support the TTC Pension Plan (TTCPP) through asset servicing solutions designed to meet evolving operational and reporting needs. Services include custody, accounting, capital call management, and securities lending.

The TTC Pension Plan is a defined benefit plan built specifically for TTC and ATU 113 members, offering secure, predictable retirement income for life.

"Supporting organizations that deliver essential services to Canadians is a responsibility we take seriously," said Cynthia Shaw-Pereira, Vice President, Head of Asset Owner Segment, CIBC Mellon. "Canadian pension plans are transforming the way they operate and seeking new ways to use data and technology to drive stronger governance and member outcomes. Our focus is on helping asset owners evolve with confidence through secure, scalable solutions and dedicated client service. We are proud to work with TTCPP as they continue to strengthen their operational resiliency and enhance their members' retirement experience."

"At TTCPP, our priority is to deliver long-term financial security for our members through sound governance, prudent investment, and reliable service," said James Clarkson, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, TTC Pension Plan. "CIBC Mellon's experience serving Canadian pension plans and their commitment to service excellence align well with our focus on transparency, efficiency, and accountability."

James Clarkson, CFO, TTCPP is a member of the Client Advisory Board and participates in CIBC Mellon's advisory initiatives, designed to incorporate feedback from leading Canadian 'maple middle' asset owners like TTCPP. CIBC Mellon continues to see strong engagement from pension plans seeking opportunities to enhance efficiency, manage risk, and focus on strategic growth. Many Canadian pension funds are exploring advanced data and technology solutions to strengthen their operations while maintaining a client-first service model.

About the TTC Pension Plan

The TTC Pension Plan (TTCPP) is a defined benefit pension plan that has been helping members ensure a secure financial retirement since 1940. The Plan covers over 26,000 members, including employees of the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113, and the TTCPP. With investment assets exceeding C$9 billion, the Plan remains fully funded.

The Plan's goal is to provide its members with reliable pension income they can count on for life. TTCPP is dedicated to serving its members with responsiveness, transparency, and clear communication throughout their careers and into retirement.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at September 30, 2025, CIBC Mellon had more than C$3.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at September 30, 2025 had US$57.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, and is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Trust Company.

