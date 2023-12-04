TORONTO and VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, CIBC Mellon announced that it has been selected to provide fund services for Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. (Leith Wheeler). This announcement builds on CIBC Mellon's longstanding asset servicing and custody relationship with Leith Wheeler.

Leith Wheeler is an independent, client-focused value manager, with a national client base of private clients, institutions and investment advisors.

"We are pleased to build on our 25-year relationship with Leith Wheeler, and this collaboration reflects our shared commitment to resiliency and innovation," said Ash Tahbazian, Chief Client Officer, CIBC Mellon. "In today's fast-evolving environment, we understand the value of safekeeping assets and enhancing fund management and administration for clients through services that process, monitor and measure data. By leveraging our global footprint and local expertise, we aim to deliver insight and solutions across every stage of the investment lifecycle for valued clients like Leith Wheeler."

"Our collaboration with CIBC Mellon marks a significant milestone in our journey toward achieving our strategic goals," said Cecilia Wong, Chief Financial Officer, Leith Wheeler. "Outsourcing these capabilities will empower us to navigate market challenges more effectively and enhance our ability to deliver exceptional service to our clients. The local support provided by the CIBC Mellon team in Vancouver will allow us to leverage on-the-ground expertise and resources."

About Leith Wheeler

Leith Wheeler manages over $23 billion for private clients, foundations, endowments, Indigenous communities, advisors, pensions and other institutional clients across Canada. Founded in 1982, Leith Wheeler remains an independent, employee-owned firm offering its clients disciplined, value investment products, a high level of integrity, and service that always puts client interests first. Culturally, the firm places a high importance on philanthropy and community building, offering its time and resources to support dozens of initiatives across health care, education, sports, and the arts across Canada every year. Its team of analysts and portfolio managers also publish regular thought pieces on salient investment topics. To read or learn more, go to www.leithwheeler.com.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at September 30, 2023, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.4 trillion in assets under administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at September 30, 2023, had US$45.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com.

Media Contact:

Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon, 416 643 6126, [email protected]

