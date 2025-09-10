TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon today announced the appointment of Alastair Angus as Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective September 2, 2025. In this role, he will lead the company's technology, data, and artificial intelligence strategies, supporting CIBC Mellon's continued transformation and focus on delivering innovative solutions for clients.

Alastair is a seasoned financial services technology executive with more than 20 years of experience in technology and AI strategy, digital transformation, and product delivery. His career spans senior roles across asset management, investment banking, and fintech in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

Prior to joining CIBC Mellon, Alastair held leadership positions at Canada Pension Plan Investments, where he directed the firm's technology delivery in support of its growth toward $1 trillion in assets under management. He also served at HSBC, where he led global capital markets technology teams, and has developed technology solutions for some of the world's leading financial institutions, including Credit Suisse, UBS, and Morgan Stanley. Most recently, Alastair was Interim CIO at Prospect 33, an AI-focused capital markets fintech, where he brought its first product to market.

"Technology and data are at the heart of how we deliver for our clients, and we are pleased to welcome Alastair to CIBC Mellon," said Mal Cullen, Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Mellon. "His deep expertise in financial services technology and AI will help us continue to advance our transformation agenda and position our company for the future."

"I'm excited to join CIBC Mellon at such a pivotal moment," said Alastair Angus, Chief Information Officer, CIBC Mellon. "The pace of change in technology and artificial intelligence is reshaping financial services, and I look forward to working with the team to deliver solutions that strengthen our clients' success today while preparing them for tomorrow's opportunities."

Alastair holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science & Electronics from the University of Edinburgh and serves on the governing body of Toronto CIO, an industry organization for technology executives in the Greater Toronto Area.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at June 30, 2025, CIBC Mellon had more than C$3.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at June 30, 2025 had US$55.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, and is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Trust Company.

