CIBC Mellon, IMCO, UPP, Mawer, CFA Societies Canada, CAASA and McMaster's DeGroote School of Business invite undergraduate and graduate students from across Canada aspiring to finance industry careers to connect with professionals, recruiters and fellow future leaders in Toronto.

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - On the afternoon of October 14, 2025, CIBC Mellon invites post-secondary students, leaders from student-managed investment funds, university sponsors, and leading investment industry professionals to attend the 2025 Student Investment Fund Conference. Confirmed event sponsors participating onsite include Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO), University Pension Plan (UPP), Mawer Investment Management, Canadian Association of Alternative Strategies and Assets (CAASA), CFA Societies Canada/CFA Society Toronto, Chronicle Financial Technologies, and McMaster's DeGroote School of Business.

The event will gather students active in campus asset and investment management funds, clubs and courses at Canadian Universities to gain insights into future career opportunities in Canada's vibrant institutional investment space. Hosted at CIBC Square, this half day conference will feature career insights from accomplished industry leaders, a macroeconomic update and case competition finalist presentations competing for cash prizes totaling $7,000.

Interested participants can watch a short highlight reel from the 2024 event at www.vimeo.com/cibcmellon/studentinvestmentfund2024

"I'm excited to be a part of the 2025 CIBC Mellon Student Investment Fund Conference. These events create an important space for students, academics and industry leaders to come together, exchange insights, and invest in the next generation of talent," said Richard Anton, Chief Client Officer, CIBC Mellon. "What really stood out to me at last year's conference was how thoughtful and driven these students are. This year, I'm looking forward to continuing those discussions and helping them explore the possibilities ahead as they prepare to launch their careers."

"At IMCO, we believe that developing the next generation of investment professionals is critical to the future of Canada's pension and investment community," said John Di Re, Managing Director, Fundamental Equities, IMCO. "The Student Investment Fund Conference provides an invaluable forum for students to engage directly with industry leaders, test their skills, and broaden their perspectives on responsible and impactful investing. I am excited to contribute to this important conversation and support students as they explore their career pathways."

"Presenting at the Student Investment Fund Conference was a highlight for our team, marking an exciting opportunity to represent Concordia University and the Kenneth Woods Portfolio Management Program in front of a large audience," said Giovanni Di Nunzio (Bachelor of Commerce, Major in Finance), Fund Manager of the Kenneth Woods Portfolio Management Program at Concordia University. "Sharing our research with peers and industry leaders was both rewarding and enriching. We're excited that this year's conference will give even more students the chance to showcase their work and gain recognition for their ideas."

Student investment fund sponsors and schools interested in participating can reach out to CIBC Mellon by registering to attend. Space is limited, with attendance prioritized for student fund and case competition participants.

