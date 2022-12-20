TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon has earned the highest score in Canada in Global Custodian magazine's annual Agent Banks in Major Markets survey. The survey results were published in the Fall 2022 Sibos Edition of Global Custodian magazine.

"This custodian has secured generous assessments among respondents for the Canadian market," said Richard Schwartz, Director of Surveys and Research, Global Custodian.

"We are pleased to be recognized once again this year in the Global Custodian survey as the top asset servicing provider in Canada, reflecting the high quality of local service we provide to our clients as a leading sub-custodian," said Richard Anton, Chief Operations Officer, CIBC Mellon. "With the increasing demand for efficiency, transparency, and local insights, global investors and market participants in Canada continue to rely on CIBC Mellon as they navigate the complexities of the Canadian market."

About Global Custodian magazine and the Agent Banks in Major Markets survey

Global Custodian's Agent Banks in Major Markets survey is now in its 33rd year. The survey was conducted from June through September 2022 and it measured performance and satisfaction levels across 11 service areas: Account Management, Asset Safety, Asset Servicing, Cash Management and FX, Client Service, Liquidity Management, Pricing, Regulation and Compliance, Relationship Management, Risk Management, and Technology.

Founded in 1989, the original focus of Global Custodian magazine was on securities processing operations: articles that explore how shares trade and settle and are held. Its editorial scope has since expanded to include fund administration, securities lending and financing, prime brokerage and the infrastructure of the global securities industry (CSDs, ICSDs, payments systems and other industry bodies and initiatives). The editorial content of the magazine is now also supported by industry-standard surveys that address how the performance of custodian banks, fund administrators, prime brokers and tri-party securities financing providers compare with each other and within individual markets.

Visit www.globalcustodian.com to learn more.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at September 30, 2022, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.3 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at September 30, 2022, had US$42.2 trillion in assets under custody and / or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com

Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, 416-643-6126, [email protected]

