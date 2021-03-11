"Smart management of cash and treasury systems were essential over the past year of pandemic-induced chaos," said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance. "Our awards pinpoint the financial entities that shepherded their clients through the crisis with real-time insights and strategies that worked even at a time of rapid and dramatic changes. We are pleased to congratulate CIBC Mellon on their resilient performance throughout the pandemic."

"We are proud to earn this prestigious award from Global Finance," said Richard Anton, Chief Operations Officer, CIBC Mellon. "We know how strongly our clients value resiliency and robust governance. CIBC Mellon is committed to sustaining resilient capabilities designed to maintain operations in the face of business disruptions."

"Our response to the pandemic was underpinned by our business continuity program, and this supported the stable delivery of products and services to our clients throughout this pandemic ," said Kevin Kondo, Assistant Vice President, Enterprise Security, CIBC Mellon. "We continue to maintain open lines of communication and collaboration with our employees, clients, vendors and other stakeholders to work through these challenging times together."

About the Global Finance "The World's Best Treasury & Cash Management Banks And Providers 2021" Ranking

Global Finance used a multi-tiered assessment process—which included entries from banks and providers and input from industry analysts, corporate executives, technology experts and independent research—to select the best providers of treasury and cash management services. A variety of subjective and objective criteria were considered, including: profitability, market share and reach, customer service, competitive pricing, product innovation and the extent to which treasury and cash management providers have successfully differentiated themselves from their competitors around core service provision.

About Global Finance

Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 and readers in 188 countries. Its circulation is audited by BPA. Global Finance's audience includes chairmen, presidents, CEOs, CFOs, treasurers and other senior financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Global Finance's website — GFMag.com — offers analysis and articles that are the legacy of 32 years of experience in international financial markets, and provides a valuable source of data on 192 countries. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices in London and Milan. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at December 31, 2020, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.1 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at December 31, 2020 had US$41.1 trillion in assets under custody and / or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

