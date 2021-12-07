TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - On November 19, CIBC Mellon's global enterprise was celebrated at Global Custodian's prestigious Industry Leaders Awards. CIBC Mellon and BNY Mellon won Overall Excellence for Exchange Traded Funds Administration.

Global Custodian's Industry Leaders Awards honour the top performers across the magazine's fund services and prime brokerage surveys.

"As we advance our digital strategy, we continue to invest technology and alliances to ensure that we deliver cutting-edge solutions for clients," said Ronald C. Landry, Head of Product and Canadian ETF Services, CIBC Mellon. "Our solutions are built on the global technology of BNY Mellon and tailored to the specific and complex needs of the Canadian market."

"According to their response pool in our latest ETFA survey, BNY Mellon and CIBC Mellon provide innovative, flexible and resilient services to support Exchange-traded fund providers. We are pleased to congratulate these organizations and their teams on their success in supporting their clients," said Richard Schwartz, Director of Surveys and Research, Global Custodian.

About Global Custodian

Founded in 1989, the original focus of Global Custodian magazine was on securities processing operations: articles that explore how shares trade and settle and are held. Its editorial scope has since expanded to include fund administration, securities lending and financing, prime brokerage and the infrastructure of the global securities industry (CSDs, ICSDs, payments systems and other industry bodies and initiatives). The editorial content of the magazine is now also supported by industry-standard surveys that address how the performance of custodian banks, fund administrators, prime brokers and tri-party securities financing providers compare with each other and within individual markets.

Visit www.globalcustodian.com to learn more.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at September 30, 2021, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.5 trillion in assets under administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at September 30, 2021 had US$45.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com.

