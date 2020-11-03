CIBC launches new platform to help clients build their financial plans with ease

Simple and interactive, CIBC GoalPlanner™ turns insights into personalized plans, setting their ambitions in motion

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has led to unprecedented changes for Canadians, including expectations for their financial future. To help clients stay connected to their ambitions for the long-term, CIBC today announced the launch of CIBC GoalPlanner, an innovative new platform that takes the complexity out of financial planning, leverages insights and helps clients keep their goals in sight.

CIBC GoalPlanner, available now to Imperial Service clients, modernizes and simplifies the financial planning experience, enabling clients to digitally kick start their financial planning through CIBC Online Banking. Clients then work with their advisor to get the expert advice and insights needed to build their long-term plans, and can use CIBC GoalPlanner to track their progress anytime.

"The pandemic has affected the finances of many individuals and families, making it more important than ever before to have clear financial goals, and to stay connected to your progress toward achieving your ambitions," said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Group Head, Personal and Business Banking, CIBC. "The path to reaching your goals is rarely a straight line. Coupled with great advice, CIBC GoalPlanner gives you the confidence that comes from having a comprehensive financial plan and the ability to track your progress digitally, whether your ambition is to own a home, help your kids pay for post-secondary education or save for retirement."

CIBC GoalPlanner also gives clients a full view of their finances and highlights opportunities, shortfalls and surpluses in areas such as cash flow, so that they have a clear understanding of opportunities to further their progress and know what it takes to achieve their goals.

"As life changes, so will your financial goals and the path to get there. CIBC GoalPlanner simplifies the planning process and adjusts your financial plans to meet your evolving needs," added Ms. Dottori-Attanasio.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading Canadian-based global financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

For further information: Katarina Milicevic, [email protected] or 416-586-3609.

Related Links

www.cibc.com

