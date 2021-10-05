CIBC launches five more Canadian Depositary Receipts ("CDRs") on the NEO Exchange

Expanded CDR lineup provides more opportunities for Canadians to invest in global companies

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC and NEO today announced the launch of five new Canadian Depositary Receipts ("CDRs"), now listed on the NEO Exchange with an additional 14 CDRs to be listed in the coming weeks.

Modeled after the American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") market, CDRs make it easy to invest in some of the world's largest companies – in Canadian dollars. Offered at a fraction of the price per share of the underlying reference share, and with a built-in notional currency hedge, CDRs provide investors with affordable access to foreign stocks while mitigating the currency risk associated with global investing.

The five new CDRs available for trading on the NEO Exchange are listed below:

Microsoft Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – MSFT

Walt Disney Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – DIS

Visa Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – VISA

Facebook Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – FACE

PayPal Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – PYPL

These five will add to the existing lineup of CDRs which are available for trading on the NEO Exchange:

Alphabet Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – GOOG

Amazon.com Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – AMZN

Apple Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – AAPL

Netflix Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – NFLX

Tesla Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – TSLA

"We're thrilled with the strong response from investors to our new CDRs, which give them an opportunity to extend their portfolios beyond our borders without being exposed to currency risk," said Christian Exshaw, Managing Director and Head, CIBC Global Markets and Direct Financial Services. "As a Canadian industry-first, CDRs provide a way to make global investing easier, helping our clients achieve their ambitions."

To bring CDRs to market, CIBC partnered with CIBC Mellon to leverage their global operational and custody expertise, and with the NEO Exchange to list CDRs, based on the exchange's history of innovation.

"In their first months of trading, CDRs have seen steady growth with interest ranging from do-it-yourself investors through to portfolio managers," added Jos Schmitt, President & CEO of NEO. "Canadian investors are looking for different investment strategies, and we're excited to once again partner with CIBC to expand the offering and deliver an innovative solution."

For more information about CDRs, please visit https://cdr.cibc.com or www.neo.inc/en/services/raising-assets/canadian-depositary-receipts.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is Canada's stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO is a Canadian Tier 1 stock exchange and only lists non-venture companies and investment products seeking a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

