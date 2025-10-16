TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced the national launch of CIBC Real-Time Experience (CIBC CRTeX™), a proprietary, AI-enabled, innovative client engagement engine.

CIBC CRTeX combines client preferences with near real-time decision-making to enable the delivery of personalized solutions that support each client's unique financial journey and ambitions. Seamless integration with existing technology platforms ensures a consistent experience across every client touchpoint, enabling true omni-channel engagement across online, mobile, contact centres and banking centres.

"Client engagement and loyalty are increasingly shaped by data-driven personalization," said Mike Clabby, Executive Vice-President, Digital Platforms and Client Engagement, CIBC. "Clients expect their bank to know them, delight them, and truly understand their unique needs and ambitions. CIBC CRTeX will leverage advanced AI and digital capabilities to deliver near real-time insights to help clients get more value, save time, and help them achieve their ambitions."

"This is about ensuring that clients receive the very best advice for their financial well-being by understanding their financial needs, providing personalized advice, and offering relevant solutions and services that support each client's financial journey," added Mr. Clabby. "With CRTeX, CIBC is re-imagining modern banking for Canadians. We are excited to build on CIBC's long history of innovation as we continue to differentiate and enable our bank to deliver for our clients."

Today's announcement builds on CIBC's leadership in digital banking which has been recognized industry-wide. CIBC received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for both Online Banking and Mobile Banking among Canada's Big Five banks from J.D. Power and Associates, and was named a 2025 Forrester Customer-Obsessed Enterprise award winner – the only retail bank in North America to receive this award. Most recently, CIBC received the highest ranking in the 2025 Mobile Banking Award by Surviscor Inc.

