TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. ("CAMI") today announced a new strategic alliance with Avantis Investors ("Avantis") by American Century Investments Inc. for the launch of eight (8) new Avantis CIBC ETFs, bringing ETF solutions from Avantis Investors to the Canadian market. A receipt for the preliminary prospectus of the Avantis CIBC ETFs was issued on November 25, 2025.

The name of each Avantis CIBC ETF is indicated below:

Avantis CIBC Canadian Equity ETF

Avantis CIBC U.S. All-Cap Equity ETF

Avantis CIBC U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Avantis CIBC U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

Avantis CIBC All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF

Avantis CIBC Global Small Cap Value ETF

Avantis CIBC International Equity ETF

Avantis CIBC Emerging Markets Equity ETF

"We are excited to announce this alliance with Avantis Investors' innovative solutions to help investors further build strong and resilient portfolios tailored to their own unique goals," said Greg Gipson, Managing Director and Head, ETFs, CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAMI). "We're thrilled to be able to partner with CAMI to bring these ETF solutions to the Canadian market," added Philip McInnis, Chief Investment Strategist of Avantis Investors.

A copy of the preliminary prospectus has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada but has not yet become final for the purpose of the sale of securities. Information contained in the preliminary prospectus may not be complete and may have to be amended. The securities may not be sold until a receipt for the prospectus is obtained from the securities regulatory authorities. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from by calling 1-888-888-3863, sending an email to [email protected] or by contacting your dealer, your advisor or visiting www.cibc.com/etfs.

