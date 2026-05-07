Expanded U.S. CDR lineup provides more opportunities for Canadian investors to access global companies

TORONTO, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Today CIBC announced 15 new U.S. Canadian Depositary Receipts ("CDRs"), now listed on the TSX and available for trading. Introduced to investors over four years ago, CIBC has a total of 131 CDRs, spanning six countries, available in market.

CDRs make it easy to invest in many of the world's largest companies – in Canadian dollars. Offered at a fraction of the price per share of the underlying reference share, and with a built-in notional currency hedge, CDRs provide investors with affordable access to global stocks while mitigating the currency risk associated with global investing.

CIBC's newest CDRs are based on well-known U.S. companies. The 15 new CDRs are listed below with corresponding TSX ticker symbols:

Amphenol CDR (CAD Hedged) – APH

CoreWeave CDR (CAD Hedged) – CRWV

D.R. Horton CDR (CAD Hedged) – DHI

Freeport-McMoRan CDR (CAD Hedged) – FCXS

Intuit CDR (CAD Hedged) – INTU

KLA CDR (CAD Hedged) – KLAC

Lam Research CDR (CAD Hedged) – LRCX

Marvell Technology CDR (CAD Hedged) – MRV

Northrop Grumman CDR (CAD Hedged) – NOC

Quanta Services CDR (CAD Hedged) – PWRS

Sandisk CDR (CAD Hedged) – SNDK

Stryker CDR (CAD Hedged) – SYK

T-Mobile CDR (CAD Hedged) – TMUS

Vertiv CDR (CAD Hedged) – VRT

Western Digital CDR (CAD Hedged) - WDC

These listings will add to the existing lineup of CDRs which are currently available for trading.

The Prospectus Supplement for these latest Series of CDRs has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about CDRs, please visit https://cdr.cibc.com.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

CIBC Media Contact: For media inquiries: Kathryn Lawler, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-242-1943 / [email protected]