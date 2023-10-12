TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today it is increasing its donation to support humanitarian aid in Israel to $250,000, and together with its employees will increase the total contribution up to $500,000 through a matching donation campaign for its team.

"As we witness the devastation that is unfolding following the recent terrorist attacks in Israel and see the increasing human toll, the need for humanitarian assistance is growing, and as a result, we are increasing our humanitarian support and working with our team to further help those in need," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand and Corporate Affairs, CIBC. "We hope for the safety of civilians and our thoughts are with all those touched personally by these traumatic events."

Funds will be directed toward providing immediate and ongoing relief efforts, shelter and safety.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Through corporate donations, community partnerships and the genuinely caring culture of Team CIBC, we are committed to helping people and our communities make their ambitions a reality. Learn more about our community impact. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Deborah Rowe, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-586-7019, [email protected]