CIBC wins two Global Banking and Finance Awards for student banking

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC has been recognized by Global Banking & Finance Review® as the Best Bank for Youth and Students Canada 2025 and awarded Excellence in Innovation Student Banking Canada 2025.

The Global Banking and Finance Awards recognize companies in the global banking and finance industry for their innovation, achievement, strategy, and progressive changes taking place within the financial sector.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, client-focused financial solutions for students and youth to help them achieve their ambitions," said Sandra Rondzik Popik, Vice-President, Client Segments, Personal Banking Products and Payments, CIBC. "At CIBC we believe that every ambition matters and we are proud to provide students with the innovative banking tools and products they need to help them navigate their financial journeys."

The recognition as Best Bank for Youth and Students Canada 2025 highlights products designed specifically for young adults, including CIBC youth accounts with no monthly fees, student chequing accounts with unlimited transactions, and digital banking tools that support everyday financial management.

The award for Excellence in Innovation Student Banking Canada 2025 reflects CIBC's ongoing investment in technology and tools that enhance the student banking experience such as mobile and online account opening, digital banking convenience, and resources that promote financial literacy to help students manage tuition planning, budgeting, and building credit.

Supporting students' financial journeys

As students and their families navigate their finances, CIBC provides the support and resources necessary to pursue and achieve their ambitions.

The CIBC Best Student Life Bundle, a first-in-market, digital offer for new CIBC international and Canadian post-secondary clients that allows them to apply for essential student banking products and services in a single application in less than 15 minutes. Now available in Banking Centres, qualifying students can apply online or in person for a no- monthly fee Smart Start or Smart for Student chequing account to help them manage day-to-day expenses, an eAdvantage Savings account to start the habit of putting some money aside, and their choice of student credit card to help build a credit history. The CIBC Best Student Life Bundle also features additional offers including a $50 bundle bonus, a free SPC+ (Student Price Card) membership to save up to 30% at top brands and more.

CIBC Smart Planner is an intuitive tool that gives students timely insights into their spending habits to help them track and understand their finances better and stay on top of their goals.

CIBC Smart Arrival allows international students planning a move to Canada to get a head start by opening and funding a Canadian account before arrival.

For more information about CIBC's student banking solutions and resources, visit the CIBC Student Hub.

