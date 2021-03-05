CIBC hosting financial webinars in support of International Women's Day

TORONTO, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - In support of International Women's Day 2021, CIBC is hosting free webinars to help women with their financial well-being and provide insights on navigating uncertain times. On March 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET in French and 2 p.m. ET in English, the events will feature personal stories from women and advice from CIBC experts on financial confidence and how to achieve personal ambitions.

A recent CIBC poll found that through the ongoing pandemic, Canadian women are balancing a challenging set of responsibilities including childcare, their own careers, and playing a lead role in family finances. The survey also found that responsibilities for children are significantly higher for women than men in most Canadian households. Related to these survey findings, the CIBC webinar will focus on the following topics:

Navigating uncertain times — a look back at 2020 and the impact on women.

Stories of strength and resilience — real-life stories on overcoming obstacles and achieving your goals.

Finding balance — a focus on taking care of your financial wellbeing.

Rebuilding and reimagining your future — advice on how to build a plan to help you get on track to achieve your goals.

To register for the webinars, visit the website here. Additional resources on women and wealth are also available on the CIBC website.

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

For further information: Nima Ranawana, 647-456-4556 or [email protected]

