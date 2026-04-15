TORONTO, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Global Asset Management (CIBC GAM), today announced it will be capping Series A, Series F, Series O and Series S (the "Capped Series") of CIBC 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund and CIBC 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund (the "Funds") to all purchases on April 29, 2026.

Effective on April 29, 2026, the Capped Series of the Funds will be closed to all purchases from existing and new unitholders, including through pre-authorized chequing plans.

Since their initial launch in 2024, the Funds have experienced significant growth in size and recently surpassed $3.2 billion CAD in combined assets under management.

Unitholders of the Capped Series will continue to have the right to redeem or switch their investments in the Funds.

The ETF Series of the Funds will not be capped, and investors will continue to be able to buy or sell the ETF Series units of the Funds on Cboe Canada through registered brokers and dealers.

CIBC GAM encourages all investors to consult with their advisors to discuss the implications of the capping for their personal circumstances and investment needs.

This material is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to.

CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual fund investments. Please read the simplified prospectus and ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-FUND (3863). Alternatively, you may obtain a copy from your advisor. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Any information or discussion about the current characteristics of this mutual fund or how the portfolio manager is managing the mutual fund that is supplementary to information in the prospectus is not a discussion about material investment objectives or strategies, but solely a discussion of the current characteristics or manner of fulfilling the investment objectives and strategies, and is subject to change without notice.

Mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer, nor are they guaranteed.

The material and/or its contents may not be reproduced without the express written consent of CIBC Global Asset Management. Past performance may not be repeated and is not indicative of future results.

The CIBC logo and "CIBC Global Asset Management " are trademarks of CIBC, used under license.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About CIBC Global Asset Management

CIBC Global Asset Management (CIBC GAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, is one of Canada's largest asset managers. Established in 19721, CIBC GAM offers a broad range of investment solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, portfolio solutions, alternative investments, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. With teams across Canada and the US, CIBC GAM serves retail, high-net-worth and institutional clients in North America and institutional clients worldwide. As of December 31, 2025, CIBC GAM managed $398 billion in assets under management2. For more information, visit cibc.com/gam.

1TAL Global Asset Management Inc., a privately-owned investment manager was founded in 1972. CIBC took an ownership stake in 1994, eventually assuming 100% in 2001.



2Includes $58 billion in notional currency and $29 billion in third-party sub-advised assets. All figures in CAD. As at December 31, 2025.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Kira Smylie, CIBC Public Affairs, 416-980-2949 or [email protected]