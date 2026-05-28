TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC Global Asset Management (CIBC GAM) today announced the launch of an ETF Class for two CIBC active fixed income funds listed below. The ETF Classes have closed their initial offering and began trading on Cboe today.

Cboe ticker Fund name Management fee CSTB CIBC Short-Term Income Fund – ETF Class 0.17 % CCBA CIBC Canadian Bond Fund – ETF Class 0.20 %

"We are excited to offer these long-standing strategies in an ETF structure, further expanding our suite of active fixed income solutions," said Greg Gipson, Head of ETFs at CIBC Global Asset Management. "These new ETFs offer investors access to CIBC's deep fixed income expertise and robust risk management with the flexibility and convenience of an ETF."

The CIBC Short-Term Income Fund and CIBC Canadian Bond Fund are designed to provide clients with single fund core fixed income holdings that are broadly diversified across a range of sectors, investment grade credit and maturities. The active mandates of these funds enable the portfolio managers to seek the best opportunities across the Canadian fixed income markets while managing risk.

More details about these funds can be found at CIBC.com/etfs.

CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Global Asset Management, a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual fund investments. Please read the simplified prospectus and ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-FUND (3863). Alternatively, you may obtain a copy from your advisor. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Any information or discussion about the current characteristics of this mutual fund or how the portfolio manager is managing the mutual fund that is supplementary to information in the prospectus is not a discussion about material investment objectives or strategies, but solely a discussion of the current characteristics or manner of fulfilling the investment objectives and strategies and is subject to change without notice. Mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer, nor are they guaranteed.

The fund pays a management fee and fixed administration fee to the Manager in respect of the ETF Class. The fund also pays fund costs and transaction costs. For more information about the fees and costs of the fund, please read the prospectus.

This material is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to.

The material and/or its contents may not be reproduced without the express written consent of CIBC Global Asset Management.

® /™ The CIBC logo and "CIBC Global Asset Management" are trademarks of CIBC, used under license. CIBC Global Asset Management is a brand name under which CIBC Asset Management Inc. operates.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre

About CIBC Global Asset Management

CIBC Global Asset Management (CIBC GAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, is one of Canada's largest asset managers. Established in 19721, CIBC GAM offers a broad range of investment solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, portfolio solutions, alternative investments, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. With teams across Canada and the US, CIBC GAM serves retail, high-net-worth and institutional clients in North America and institutional clients worldwide. As of March 31, 2026, CIBC GAM managed $398 billion in assets under management2. For more information, visit cibc.com/gam.

1CIBC Global Asset Management (previously known as TAL Global Asset Management Inc.) was founded in 1972 as a privately-owned investment manager. CIBC took an ownership stake in 1994, eventually assuming 100% in 2001.

2Includes $57 billion in notional currency, $125 billion in US PWM assets and $28 billion in third-party sub-advised assets. All figures in CAD. As at March 31, 2026.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Kira Smylie, CIBC Public Affairs, 416-980-2949 or [email protected]