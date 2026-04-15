CIBC Global Asset Management announces portfolio sub-advisory changes to certain funds

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) -- CIBC Global Asset Management (CIBC GAM), today announced portfolio sub-advisory changes across several funds. Effective on or about May 15, 2026, portfolio management responsibilities for the following funds will be assumed or reallocated to the portfolio advisor and/or portfolio sub-advisors as set out below.

These changes notably include Mackenzie Financial Corporation appointed as portfolio sub-advisor for the Imperial International Equity Pool and the CIBC International Equity Private Pool and CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc., appointed as sub-advisor for the Renaissance Global Markets Fund and Renaissance Global Focus Fund.

Fund Portfolio management responsibilities Imperial International Equity Pool Mackenzie Financial Corporation CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc. CIBC Global Asset Management Imperial Overseas Equity Pool CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc. CIBC Global Asset Management CIBC Equity Income Private Pool Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Guardian Capital LP CIBC Global Asset Management CIBC International Equity Private Pool Mackenzie Financial Corporation CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc. CIBC Global Asset Management Renaissance Global Markets Fund CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc. Renaissance Global Focus Fund CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc.

This material is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the simplified prospectus before investing. To obtain a copy of the simplified prospectus, call 1-888-888-FUND (3863). Alternatively, you may obtain a copy from your advisor. Any information or discussion about the current characteristics of this mutual fund or how the portfolio manager is managing the mutual fund that is supplementary to information in the prospectus is not a discussion about material investment objectives or strategies, but solely a discussion of the current characteristics or manner of fulfilling the investment objectives and strategies, and is subject to change without notice. Mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer, nor are they guaranteed.

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About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About CIBC Global Asset Management

CIBC Global Asset Management (CIBC GAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, is one of Canada's largest asset managers. Established in 19721, CIBC GAM offers a broad range of investment solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, portfolio solutions, alternative investments, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. With teams across Canada and the US, CIBC GAM serves retail, high-net-worth and institutional clients in North America and institutional clients worldwide. As of December 31, 2025, CIBC GAM managed $398 billion2 in assets under management. For more information, visit cibc.com/gam

1TAL Global Asset Management Inc., a privately-owned investment manager was founded in 1972. CIBC took an ownership stake in 1994, eventually assuming 100% in 2001.

2Includes $58 billion in notional currency and $29 billion in third-party sub-advised assets. All figures in CAD. As at December 31, 2025.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Kira Smylie, CIBC Public Affairs, 416-980-2949 or [email protected]