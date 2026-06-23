CIBC Global Asset Management announces portfolio sub-advisory changes

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Global Asset ManagementTM (CIBC GAM) today announced portfolio sub-advisory changes to the CIBC Real Assets Private Pool (the "Pool").

Effective on or about July 1, 2026, portfolio management responsibilities of the Pool will be assumed by the following portfolio sub-advisors as set out below:

Fund Portfolio management

responsibilities CIBC Real Assets Private Pool Cohen & Steers Capital Management Inc.



Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd.

The addition of Cohen & Steers Capital Management Inc. and Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd. will complement the Pool and support CIBC Global Asset Management's commitment to delivering strong results for clients.

This material is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the simplified prospectus before investing. To obtain a copy of the simplified prospectus, call 1-888-888-FUND (3863). Alternatively, you may obtain a copy from your advisor. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The material and/or its contents may not be reproduced without the express written consent of CIBC Global Asset Management.

® /TM The CIBC logo and "CIBC Global Asset Management" are trademarks of CIBC, used under license. CIBC Global Asset Management is a brand name under which CIBC Asset Management Inc. operates.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About CIBC Global Asset Management

CIBC Global Asset Management (CIBC GAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, is one of Canada's largest asset managers. Established in 19721, CIBC GAM offers a broad range of investment solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, portfolio solutions, alternative investments, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. With teams across Canada and the US, CIBC GAM serves retail, high-net-worth and institutional clients in North America and institutional clients worldwide. As of March 31, 2026, CIBC GAM managed $398 billion in assets under management2. For more information, visit cibc.com/gam or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

1 CIBC Global Asset Management (previously known as TAL Global Asset Management Inc.) was founded in 1972 as a privately-owned investment manager. CIBC took an ownership stake in 1994, eventually assuming 100% in 2001. 2 Includes $57 billion in notional currency, $125 billion in US PWM assets and $28 billion in third-party sub-advised assets. All figures in CAD. As at March 31, 2026.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Kira Smylie, CIBC Public Affairs, 416-980-2949 or [email protected]