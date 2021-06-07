CIBC donates $50,000 to support residential school survivors

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today it is donating $50,000 to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society (IRSSS), in memory of the 215 children found buried on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. This donation is in addition to the annual $1.8 million the bank contributes to Indigenous communities nationally.

"The enormous loss shared by Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation has prompted profound feelings of sadness and anger across the country," said Paulo Brazinha, Senior Vice President and Region Head, British Columbia, Personal and Business Banking, CIBC. "Reconciliation requires us to confront our shared history, accept the truth about the systemic racism Indigenous peoples experience today, support survivors and honour the memories of those whose lives were lost".

The IRSSS is based in British Columbia and provides essential services to residential school survivors and their families, through legal and social assistance as well as community education resources. Organizations like the IRSSS work to provide culturally sensitive, emotional, mental, physical, and spiritual care for all those affected by personal and intergenerational trauma related to the residential school system in Canada.

Last week CIBC lowered its flags for nine days – or 215 hours – one hour for each of the children found buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

