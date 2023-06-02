CIBC donates $50,000 to support communities affected by emergencies in Nova Scotia

TORONTO, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today that it will be donating $50,000 through the CIBC Foundation Atlantic Canada Emergency Relief Fund to support communities affected by the crisis in Nova Scotia. Funds raised through the Atlantic Canada Emergency Relief Fund will go to support organizations that provide immediate and long-term relief and recovery.

"CIBC is committed to supporting the relief efforts in Nova Scotia and our thoughts are with the communities, families and CIBC team members who have been affected," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand and Corporate Affairs, CIBC.

In addition, CIBC is making available financial relief, advice, and support to affected clients across Nova Scotia including the following:

Re-amortizing mortgages to lower payments

Special payment arrangements and deferrals on loans and lines of credit

Conversion of Aventura® points into cash payment for applicable credit cards

Debt consolidation for more manageable payments

For those interested in offering their support, please consider a donation through the CIBC Foundation Atlantic Canada Emergency Relief Fund.

