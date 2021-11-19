TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today it is donating $50,000 to support disaster relief efforts in British Columbia, following the devastation of this week's rainfall and flooding which has displaced thousands and impacted the province's infrastructure.

"The recent extreme weather conditions affecting BC have created an immediate need for support, to help British Columbians as they work through these difficult circumstances," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand, and Corporate Affairs, CIBC. "In addition to providing funds for relief, our team is here to help clients experiencing financial hardship."

The donation includes a $25,000 donation to United Way British Columbia Flood Appeal to directly support communities, clients, and employees, and $25,000 to the BC Agriculture Council (BCAC), a non-profit council agency supporting agricultural programs and services as the province responds to the anticipated impact to the province's agriculture sector.

In addition, CIBC is making available financial relief, advice, and support to affected clients in British Columbia, including the following:

Flexible CIBC credit card bill monthly payment options

Re-amortizing mortgages to lower payments

Special payment arrangements and deferrals on loans and lines of credit

Conversion of Aventura® points into cash payment for applicable credit cards

Debt consolidation for more manageable payments

CIBC is encouraging all clients impacted by these recent events and in need of flexible financial arrangements to call 1-888-997-0929 to speak with a CIBC team member.

CIBC invites Canadians to support their fellow citizens in distress by donating to United Way British Columbia Flood Appeal . Money raised will enable United Way BC to provide immediate and ongoing support to residents and communities as they respond and recover physically and emotionally from the devastation of these floods.

