CIBC donates $200,000 to organizations focused on providing immediate assistance to vulnerable groups in Afghanistan

Donation will support the evacuation and resettlement of Afghan women and families landing in Canada, LGBTQIA+ people, and journalists facing persecution

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today it is donating $200,000 to three organizations focused on providing urgent assistance to Afghans at risk, in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis that has killed hundreds and displaced tens of thousands of people.

The donation includes:

$75,000 to the Afghan Women's Organization Refugee and Immigrant Services, a Canadian organization actively working to help welcome and resettle the Afghan families that are landing in Canada .

$75,000 to Rainbow Railroad, a global not-for-profit organization that helps LGBTQIA+ people facing persecution.

$50,000 to Journalists for Human Rights, a Toronto -based organization working with a coalition of media companies and other supporters to help evacuate journalists, their teams, and their families who have worked with Canadian media organizations or have some connection to Canada .

"The people of Afghanistan are in dire need of support following the recent humanitarian crisis," said Victor Dodig, President and CEO of CIBC. "Due to the urgent nature of this situation, we are joining our clients and team members today in supporting efforts to help provide the most vulnerable with emergency evacuation, relocation, and resettlement."

CIBC invites Canadians to support those at risk by donating to the Afghan Women's Organization Refugee and Immigrant Services, Rainbow Railroad, and Journalists for Human Rights. Money raised will enable these organizations to provide immediate assistance to vulnerable groups in response to the Afghan humanitarian crisis.

