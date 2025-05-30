CIBC donates $150,000 to support communities impacted by wildfires in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan

TORONTO, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today that CIBC Foundation will be donating $50,000 each from its Alberta Emergency Relief Fund, Manitoba Emergency Relief Fund and Saskatchewan Emergency Relief Fund to provide support to those affected by the wildfires and evacuation efforts across impacted areas. Furthermore, donations received through these funds will be used to provide continued assistance to local organizations to promote relief and restoration efforts in the future.

"CIBC stands with our clients, our team and communities to support the evacuation and relief efforts in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan due to these destructive wildfires," said Heather Wagner, Senior Vice-President and Region Head for Central Canada, CIBC. "During this difficult time, our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted."

In addition, for clients who are impacted across these provinces, CIBC is providing the following financial relief, advice, and support:

Re-amortizing mortgages to lower payments

Special payment arrangements and deferrals on loans and lines of credit

Conversion of Aventura® points into cash payment for applicable credit cards

Debt consolidation for more manageable payments

To support those affected by the wildfires, donations can be made through the CIBC Foundation Alberta Emergency Relief Fund, the CIBC Foundation Manitoba Emergency Relief Fund and the CIBC Foundation Saskatchewan Emergency Relief Fund.

