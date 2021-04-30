CIBC donates $100,000 to UNICEF to support COVID-19 relief efforts in India

TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today it is donating $100,000 to UNICEF to assist with on-the-ground humanitarian relief in India, following the deadly surge in COVID-19 infections.



"The pandemic is having a devastating impact in India as COVID-19 outbreaks overwhelm the healthcare system and communities across the country," said Victor G. Dodig, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC. "We are committed to doing our part to help those who are working tirelessly to provide immediate relief and save lives."



CIBC's support will go toward boosting access to critical oxygen supply in hospitals for critically ill COVID-19 patients and the purchase of accurate testing tools to speed up identification and treatment.



"As we work to support India during the devastating and deadly second wave of COVID-19, UNICEF Canada is grateful to corporate partners like CIBC for standing alongside us. Together, we will work to increase access to critical life-saving medical care and supplies," said David Morley, President and CEO, UNICEF Canada.



Canadians wishing to support relief efforts can donate to UNICEF Canada. With UNICEF's established supply chains and expertise, teams in 14 field offices across India are ready to procure and distribute these life-saving essentials. Funds raised will enable UNICEF to provide the best care to those in need during such a critical time.

