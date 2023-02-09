CIBC donates $100,000 to support earthquake relief efforts in Syria and Türkiye

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today that it is donating $100,000 to support the south-east Türkiye and Syria border earthquake relief efforts with $50,000 going to UNICEF Canada and $50,000 to The Canadian Red Cross.

"The effects of the recent earthquake across Syria and Türkiye have been catastrophic," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand and Corporate Affairs, CIBC. "CIBC joins with our clients, team members and communities in supporting urgent relief efforts following this tragic natural disaster."

As the scale of destruction becomes clearer, UNICEF and The Canadian Red Cross will be assessing damages and supporting those impacted by the crisis while providing immediate relief, ongoing recovery efforts and resiliency activities. CIBC invites Canadians to support those affected by donating to UNICEF Canada and to The Canadian Red Cross.

