CIBC donates $100,000 to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

TORONTO, July 6, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today that it will be joining its Caribbean company, CIBC Caribbean, in making an initial donation of $100,000 through CIBC Caribbean's ComTrust Foundation to support hurricane relief efforts in Caribbean islands impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

The Foundation, which is run by CIBC Caribbean, will also be donating additional funds towards restoration efforts in St. Vincent, Grenada and the Grenadines, and Jamaica.

"The devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl has seen near complete destruction of some communities and thousands of people across the region are in urgent need of assistance," said Mark St. Hill, Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Caribbean and Chair of the ComTrust Foundation. "We stand with our team members and affected communities in the Caribbean as they navigate these difficult circumstances, and join our clients in supporting immediate recovery efforts."

CIBC Caribbean will also be extending special banking assistance to any affected clients that reach out the Caribbean bank to aid in their recovery efforts, added Mr. St. Hill.

To further support those impacted by Hurricane Beryl, donations can be made to the CIBC Foundation Hurricane Beryl Relief Fund. Funds raised will be used to provide immediate relief, support recovery efforts, and resilience and preparedness activities for future events.

