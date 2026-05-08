TORONTO, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today a new collaboration with Disney+, offering clients additional savings on their monthly streaming subscription. In addition, the collaboration will see CIBC sponsoring select Canadian premieres for The Walt Disney Studios' upcoming theatrical releases and participating in select Disney+ Perks offers.

Eligible CIBC cardholders can receive a statement credit of up to 50% off of their Disney+ subscription for up to six months. In addition, clients who subscribe will get access to Disney+ Perks, which feature exclusive monthly rewards and benefits along with discounts at major retailers and access to unique Disney experiences.

"So many of our clients are fans of Disney properties and experiences, and we're excited to be able to offer them even more value through this program," said Diane Ferri, Senior Vice-President, Day-to-Day Banking, CIBC. "Our Disney+ offer provides subscribers with access to unique savings to stream their favourite content and exclusive benefits through the Disney+ Perks program."

Today, eligible Disney+ subscribers can enjoy the CIBC featured Disney+ Perk to earn up to $400 in value when they are approved for a CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite Card.

"We are always looking for new ways to bring beloved Disney stories to fans across Canada," said Shawn Praskey, Vice President, Content Sales & Distribution, Disney Platform Distribution Canada. "Working with CIBC, clients are now able to access their favourite content on Disney+ and tap into the many Disney+ Perks available."

To learn more, visit: www.cibc.com/disney

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and outside the U.S., general entertainment brand Hulu. As the flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ serves as a connection point for audiences around the world with an unmatched collection of award-winning general entertainment and gold-standard family programming the most trusted news and global sports programming. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, it is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Subscriptions also include access to the Disney+ Perks loyalty program including special discounts, everyday savings, and early access to exclusive experiences that only Disney can offer. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

Must be 18+ or the age of majority in your jurisdiction of residence to subscribe to Disney+. Disney+ Perks requires an active Disney+ subscription and enrollment in the program. Disney+ Perks is currently unavailable in Quebec.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Katarina Milicevic, CIBC Public Affairs, [email protected] or 416-362-3458