CIBC Asset Management Virtually Opens The Market
Jul 27, 2020, 10:55 ET
TORONTO, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - David Scandiffio, President & CEO, CIBC Asset Management (TSX: CM) and his team joined Keith Wu, Interim Head, Exchange Traded Funds, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange to celebrate the launch of two new ETFs CIBC Global Growth ETF (TSX: CGLO) and CIBC International Equity ETF (TSX: CINT) and virtually open the market.
CIBC Asset Management, Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $143 billion in assets under administration as of June 2020. For more information visit www.cibc.com/etfs.
Date: Monday July 27th, 2020
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Nima Ranawana, Public Affairs, 647-456-4556, [email protected]