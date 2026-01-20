A new institutional strategy delivering resilient income through dynamic diversification in private credit

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the launch of the CIBC Diversified Private Credit Fund LP (the "Fund"), an institutional open-ended solution offering access to a diversified portfolio of senior secured, floating-rate loans sourced through CIBC's proprietary origination network.

The Fund aims to deliver resilient income and attractive risk-adjusted returns through a multi-sector private credit allocation, focusing on capital preservation, consistent cash flow and downside protection. Leveraging CIBC's established bank lending platform, the Fund provides exposure to direct and specialty lending, including asset based lending in real estate and infrastructure, while maintaining a disciplined focus on senior secured positions at the top of the capital structure.

"Institutional investors are increasingly seeking strategies to provide income stability and portfolio diversification across market cycles," said Ohm Srinivasan, Global Head of Alternative Investing, CIBC Asset Management. "The Fund combines the scale and underwriting discipline of a bank platform with the flexibility of a dynamic, multi-sector credit approach. This launch reflects the continued evolution of our private markets platform, offering investors unique access to private credit opportunities not widely available in the market."

The Fund complements CIBC Asset Management's growing alternatives platform, which includes private credit, private equity (primary and secondaries), venture capital, infrastructure debt and co-investment strategies. It is designed to capture evolving market conditions through dynamic allocation and tactical deployment, leveraging CIBC's network of over 400 lending professionals across North America and Europe.

"This fund offers a differentiated private credit strategy built on CIBC's origination and underwriting framework," said Chi Lee, Head of Private Credit, CIBC Asset Management. "As a complement to public markets, private credit offers an enhanced income stream while maintaining a disciplined focus on risk management and capital preservation."

The Fund is available to Canadian institutional investors seeking diversified private credit exposure through a Canadian-domiciled, open-ended structure. The Fund is managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of CIBC.

Disclosures

This material is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to. The Fund is a prospectus exempt investment vehicle and is not subject to the same regulatory requirements as publicly offered investment funds offered by way of prospectus. This material does not form part of an offering document and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of the Fund. Any such offer or solicitation may only be made through, and in accordance with, the terms of the subscription agreement, limited partnership agreement and confidential private placement memorandum of the Fund. Any information or discussion about the current characteristics of the Fund or how the manager is managing the Fund is not a discussion about material investment objectives or strategies, but solely a discussion of the current characteristics or manner of fulfilling the investment objectives and strategies and is subject to change without notice.

® The CIBC logo and "CIBC Asset Management" are registered trademarks of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), used under license.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over C$287* billion in assets under administration as of December 31, 2025. More information can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/asset-management/institutional.html.

*Assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2025. This figure includes $59 billion in multi-asset and notional currency overlay mandates and $45 billion in 3rd party sub-advised assets. All figures expressed are in CAD.

SOURCE CIBC

For more information: Kira Smylie, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-643-6358 or [email protected]