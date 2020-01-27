CIBC Asset Management Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - David Scandiffio, President & CEO, CIBC Asset Management Inc., joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, ETFs and Structured Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged) (CFLX). CIBC Asset Management, Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CFLX commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on January 27, 2020.