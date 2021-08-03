CIBC Asset Management Inc. announces unitholder approval of a fixed rate administration fee Français
Aug 03, 2021, 08:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. ("CAM") today announced that unitholders have voted in favour of its proposal to introduce a fixed rate administration fee for the Renaissance Investment Funds, Axiom Portfolios and Renaissance Private Pools listed below (each a "fund" and collectively the "funds").
Effective September 1, 2021, CAM, as manager, will pay the operating expenses of each fund, other than certain expenses, in exchange for the payment by the fund of an annual fixed rate administration fee. This fee will apply to all classes of each fund, other than Class O and Class OH, if available, and will be equal to a specified percentage of the net asset value of each class of a fund.
For each fund, the approval of unitholders in the voting classes was required to implement the fixed rate administration fee proposal for that specific fund. Unitholders in other classes of each fund were not entitled to vote and received notice of the fixed rate administration fee proposal.
At the special meetings of the funds held on July 30, 2021, unitholders in the voting classes of the following funds have approved the fixed rate administration fee proposal.
|
Axiom Portfolios
Axiom All Equity Portfolio
Axiom Balanced Growth Portfolio
Axiom Balanced Income Portfolio
Axiom Canadian Growth Portfolio
Axiom Diversified Monthly Income Portfolio
Axiom Foreign Growth Portfolio
Axiom Global Growth Portfolio
Axiom Long-Term Growth Portfolio
Renaissance Investments family of funds
Renaissance Canadian All-Cap Equity Fund
Renaissance Canadian Balanced Fund
Renaissance Canadian Bond Fund
Renaissance Canadian Core Value Fund
Renaissance Canadian Dividend Fund
Renaissance Canadian Growth Fund
Renaissance Canadian Monthly Income Fund
Renaissance Canadian Small Cap Fund
Renaissance Canadian T-Bill Fund
Renaissance China Plus Fund
Renaissance Corporate Bond Fund
Renaissance Diversified Income Fund
Renaissance Emerging Markets Fund
Renaissance Flexible Yield Fund
Renaissance Floating Rate Income Fund
Renaissance Global Bond Fund
Renaissance Global Focus Currency Neutral Fund
Renaissance Global Focus Fund
Renaissance Global Growth Currency Neutral Fund
Renaissance Global Growth Fund
Renaissance Global Health Care Fund
Renaissance Global Infrastructure Currency Neutral Fund
Renaissance Global Infrastructure Fund
Renaissance Global Markets Fund
Renaissance Global Real Estate Currency Neutral Fund
Renaissance Global Real Estate Fund
Renaissance Global Science and Technology Fund
Renaissance Global Small-Cap Fund
Renaissance Global Value Fund
Renaissance High Yield Bond Fund
Renaissance International Dividend Fund
|
Renaissance International Equity Currency Neutral Fund
Renaissance International Equity Fund
Renaissance High Income Fund
Renaissance Money Market Fund
Renaissance Optimal Conservative Income Portfolio
Renaissance Optimal Global Equity Currency Neutral Portfolio
Renaissance Optimal Global Equity Portfolio
Renaissance Optimal Growth & Income Portfolio
Renaissance Optimal Income Portfolio
Renaissance Optimal Inflation Opportunities Portfolio
Renaissance Real Return Bond Fund
Renaissance Short Term Income Fund
Renaissance U.S. Dollar Corporate Bond Fund
Renaissance U.S. Dollar Diversified Income Fund
Renaissance U.S. Equity Fund
Renaissance U.S. Equity Growth Currency Neutral Fund
Renaissance U.S. Equity Growth Fund
Renaissance U.S. Equity Income Fund
Renaissance U.S. Equity Value Fund
Renaissance U.S. Money Market Fund
Renaissance Private Pools
Renaissance Canadian Equity Private Pool
Renaissance Canadian Fixed Income Private Pool
Renaissance U.S. Equity Private Pool
Renaissance International Equity Private Pool
Renaissance Emerging Markets Equity Private Pool
Renaissance Global Bond Private Pool
Renaissance Ultra Short-Term Income Private Pool
Renaissance Equity Income Private Pool
Renaissance Multi-Sector Fixed Income Private Pool
Renaissance Multi-Asset Global Balanced Income Private Pool
Renaissance Multi-Asset Global Balanced Private Pool
Renaissance Global Equity Private Pool
Renaissance Real Assets Private Pool
About CIBC
CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.
About CIBC Asset Management
CAM, the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $162 billion in assets under administration as of June 2021.
