TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) today announced that the CIBC Global Growth Balanced Fund (the Fund) is now available for investors to purchase.

Investors will benefit from three world-class asset managers accessible in one, convenient global solution. The Fund combines the specialized expertise of Walter Scott & Partners Limited (global growth equities), PIMCO Canada Corp. (global multi-sector fixed income) and CAM (global sovereign fixed income and currency).

"We are extremely pleased to provide Canadian investors with a great way to take advantage of global investment opportunities," said David Scandiffio, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Asset Management "The CIBC Global Growth Balanced Fund offers simplified access to investment managers with proven track records in the global equity and fixed income space."

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $170 billion in assets under administration as of October 2023.

