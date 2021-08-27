TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. ("CAM") today announced a reduction of trailing commissions and management fees. The management fee reductions follow several that have taken place over the last few years and reflect our ongoing commitment to ensuring competitive pricing and overall value to our investors. CAM is also announcing portfolio advisory changes to help further modernize and simplify portfolio structures and continue to provide best-in-class services to clients.

The reduction in trailing commissions and management fees are effective on December 1, 2021 and are outlined below.

Fund

Management Fee Trailing Commission Includes: Class A, Class A (US$), Class H Current New Current New Renaissance Real Return Bond Fund 1.40% 1.15% 0.75% 0.50% Renaissance Corporate Bond Fund 1.40% 1.15% 0.75% 0.50% Renaissance U.S. Dollar Corporate Bond Fund 1.50% 1.25% 0.75% 0.50% Renaissance High-Yield Bond Fund 1.45% 1.20% 0.75% 0.50% Renaissance Flexible Yield Fund 1.45% 1.20% 0.75% 0.50% Renaissance Floating Rate Income Fund 1.50% 1.25% 0.75% 0.50% Renaissance Global Bond Fund 1.50% 1.25% 0.75% 0.50% CIBC Global Bond Fund 1.25% 1.00% 0.75% 0.50%

Effective on or about October 1, 2021, portfolio management responsibilities for the following funds will be assumed or reallocated to the portfolio advisor and/or portfolio sub-advisors as follows.

Fund Portfolio Management Responsibilities Renaissance International Equity

Private Pool CIBC Asset Management Inc. WCM Investment Management CIBC Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Renaissance Global Equity

Private Pool Principal Global Investors, LLC Imperial International Equity Pool CIBC Asset Management Inc. WCM Investment Management CIBC Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Imperial Overseas Equity Pool CIBC Asset Management Inc. WCM Investment Management CIBC Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

