TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. ("CAM") today announced reductions to management fees for certain CIBC ETFs. These fee reductions reflect CAM's ongoing commitment to ensuring competitive pricing and overall value to investors.

The new management fees will be effective on January 13, 2022, and are outlined below.

CIBC ETF TSX Ticker Symbol Current Management

Fee % New Management Fee

(%) CIBC Global Growth

ETF CGLO 0.85 0.80 CIBC International

Equity ETF CINT 0.85 0.80

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About CIBC Asset Management

CAM, the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $70 billion in assets under administration as of December 31 2021.

