TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) today announced the launch of four new CIBC Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) —three covered call ETFs and one all-equity ETF — each fund managed by CIBC's experienced portfolio management and derivatives teams.

TSX ticker ETF name Management fee* CCCB CIBC Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF 0.35 % CUDC CIBC U.S. High Dividend Covered Call ETF 0.50 % CUDC.F CIBC U.S. High Dividend Covered Call ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CCDC CIBC Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF 0.50 % CEQY CIBC All-Equity ETF Portfolio 0.15 %



*The management fee is equal to the fee paid by the CIBC ETF to CIBC Asset Management Inc. and does not include applicable taxes or other fees and expenses of the CIBC ETF.

"CIBC Asset Management is proud to expand our suite of solutions to meet the evolving needs of investors," notes Greg Gipson, Managing Director & Head, Exchange Traded Funds, Global Asset Management. "Our new covered call and all-equity ETFs offer income potential and the benefit of CIBC's active portfolio management expertise."

The CIBC covered call ETFs are designed to address investors' need for stable investment solutions by combining a fundamentally-driven, concentrated portfolio of high-quality, dividend-paying stocks with a disciplined, actively managed covered call strategy to help lower portfolio volatility and proactively adapt to changing market conditions. These ETFs aim to deliver steady monthly cash flow through a combination of dividend yield and option premiums, while also seeking to participate in the growth potential of leading companies. Backed by over 50 years of CIBC Asset Management expertise and a rigorous investment process rooted in fundamental and technical analysis, these ETFs offer one of the most competitive management fee structures in the Canadian market — helping investors achieve their financial goals.

The CIBC All-Equity ETF Portfolio invests primarily in CIBC index ETFs that provide broad-based equity exposure, with the objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation and offers investors a simple and efficient all-in-one equity solution. This portfolio offers diversification across various geographic regions and market capitalizations. It is priced at a competitive 0.15% management fee, making it a low-cost investment option with built in strategic asset allocation and regular portfolio rebalancing.

The CIBC ETFs have closed their initial offerings of units and trade today on the Toronto Stock Exchange. More details on the new CIBC ETFs and CAM's complete ETF line-up can be found on CIBC'S ETF website.

CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $227 billion in assets under administration as of June 2025.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Stephanie Marcus, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-643-6358 or [email protected]