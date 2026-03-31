TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) Asset Management Inc. today announced the launch of the Avantis CIBC Emerging Markets ETF, in addition to the previously announced suite of Canadian, U.S., and international offerings. The Avantis CIBC Emerging Markets ETF closed its initial offering and began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today.

TSX Ticker ETF Name CAEM Avantis CIBC Emerging Market ETF

Avantis Investors, an investment offering by global asset manager American Century Investments, is one of the fastest growing active ETF providers, which surpassed $125 billion in assets under management (AUM) on February 28, 2026.

More details about the new Avantis CIBC ETFs can be found at CIBC.com/etfs.

CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAMI), a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus and ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit CIBC.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This material is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to.

The material and/or its contents may not be reproduced without the express written consent of CIBC Asset Management Inc.

® The CIBC logo is a registered trademark of CIBC, used under license.

American Century Investment Management, Inc. ("ACIM") is a US registered investment adviser pursuant to the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 of the Securities and Exchange Commission. ACIM is not registered pursuant to Canadian securities law and relies on exemptions from the requirement to register as an adviser in Canada.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $287 billion in assets under administration as of February 2026.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Kira Smylie, CIBC Public Affairs, 416-980-2949 or [email protected]