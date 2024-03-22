TORONTO, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), today announced its intention to terminate the Renaissance Real Return Bond Fund and the CIBC Ultra Short-Term Income Private Pool (the "Funds") on or about August 16, 2024 (the "Termination Date").

Effective immediately, units of the Funds are no longer available for new purchases, including additional purchases by existing unitholders and through pre-authorized chequing plans.

Unitholders will have the right to redeem or switch their investments in the Funds up to the close of business on the Termination Date. Unitholders will not be required to pay any short-term trading fees, switch fees or other fees associated with the termination of the Funds.

In accordance with securities legislation, notice of the terminations will be sent to unitholders of the Funds no less than 60 days prior to the Termination Date.

CAM encourages all unitholders to consult with their advisors to discuss the financial and tax implications of the terminations and to determine the solution that best suits their investment needs and personal situation.

