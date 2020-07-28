TORONTO, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – To continue to provide best-in-class value and investment management services to clients, CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) today announced changes to certain mutual fund offerings, including portfolio management changes and management fee reductions to certain funds.

Effective on or about September 1, 2020, portfolio management responsibilities for the funds listed below will be assumed or reallocated to the following Portfolio Advisor and/or Portfolio Sub-Advisors:

Fund Portfolio Management Responsibilities Imperial Canadian Equity Pool CIBC Asset Management Inc.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Limited Imperial U.S. Equity Pool CIBC Asset Management Inc.

CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc.

Rothschild & Co Asset Management U.S. Inc.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. Renaissance Canadian Equity Private Pool CIBC Asset Management Inc.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Limited Renaissance U.S. Equity Private Pool CIBC Asset Management Inc.

CIBC Private Wealth Advisors

Rothschild & Co Asset Management U.S. Inc.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. Renaissance Canadian Growth Fund CIBC Asset Management Inc. Renaissance Canadian Balanced Fund CIBC Asset Management Inc. Renaissance Canadian Monthly Income Fund CIBC Asset Management Inc. CIBC Monthly Income Fund CIBC Asset Management Inc. CIBC Global Monthly Income Fund CIBC Asset Management Inc.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. CIBC Balanced Fund CIBC Asset Management Inc.

Effective on or about September 1, 2020, the annual management fees for the following funds will be reduced as indicated below:

Fund Class Current Annual

Management Fee (%) New Annual

Management Fee (%) Renaissance

Canadian Equity

Private Pool Class A 1.75% 1.60% Class C 1.65% 1.50% Class I 0.65% 0.50% Premium* 1.70% 1.55% F-Premium* 0.70% 0.55% N-Premium* 0.70% 0.55% Renaissance U.S.

Equity Private Pool Class A 1.75% 1.60% Class C 1.75% 1.60% Class I 0.75% 0.60% Premium Class* 1.70% 1.55% H-Premium* 1.70% 1.55% F-Premium* 0.70% 0.55% FH-Premium* 0.70% 0.55% N-Premium* 0.70% 0.55% NH-Premium* 0.70% 0.55% Renaissance

Canadian Growth

Fund Class A 1.75% 1.55% Class F 0.75% 0.55% Renaissance

Canadian Balanced

Fund Class A 1.65% 1.60% Class F 0.65% 0.60% Renaissance

Canadian Monthly

Income Fund Class A 1.50% 1.45% Class F 0.75% 0.70% CIBC Balanced Fund Class A 1.90% 1.80% Class F 0.90% 0.80%

*1 Includes all associated T Classes

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About CIBC Asset Management



CAM, the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $143 billion in assets under administration as of June 2020.

SOURCE CIBC Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Nima Ranawana, Public Affairs, 647-456-4556 or [email protected]

