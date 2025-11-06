TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC Asset Management today announced it has received four awards at the 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards.

For over 30 years, the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards have honoured investment funds and asset managers that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers, and this recognition highlights CIBC Asset Management's commitment to investors and the strength of its portfolio management team.

"This recognition underscores the longstanding dedication of our team in supporting these funds," said Eric Belanger, President and CEO, CIBC Asset Management Inc. "We appreciate the trust our advisors and clients place in CIBC Asset Management and remain firmly focused on providing high-quality investment management services and solutions to meet our clients' evolving needs."

CIBC Asset Management was recognized for the following funds:

To learn more about our innovative investment solutions, please visit the CIBC Asset Management website.

About CIBC



CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $268 billion in assets under administration as of September 2025. *

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, their accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

*Assets under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2025. This figure includes $50 billion in multi-asset and notional currency overlay mandates and $45 billion in 3rd party sub-advised assets.

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, ©2025 LSEG. All rights reserved. Used under license.

CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool (Series F) was awarded the 2025 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Core Plus Fixed Income fund category over the 3-year period ending July 31, 2025, out of a total of 23 funds. Fund performance for the period ended September 30, 2025, is: 4.2% (1 year), 5.7% (3 years), 1.5% (5 years), N/A (10 years) and 2.0% (since inception October 28, 2019) net of fees.

CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool (Series F) was awarded the 2025 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Core Plus Fixed Income fund category over the 5-year period ending July 31, 2025, out of a total of 20 funds. Fund performance for the period ended September 30, 2025, is: 4.2% (1 year), 5.7% (3 years), 1.5% (5 years), N/A (10 years) and 2.0% (since inception October 28, 2019) net of fees.

Renaissance Global Small-Cap Fund (Class F) was awarded the 2025 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Small/Mid Cap Equity fund category over the 10-year period ending July 31, 2025, out of a total of 20 funds. Fund performance for the period ended September 30, 2025, is: -1.2% (1 year), 13.2% (3 years), 6.6% (5 years), 10.2% (10 years) and 5.8% (since inception January 31, 2001) net of fees.

Renaissance Floating Rate Income Fund (Class F) was awarded the 2025 Lipper Fund Award in the Floating Rate Loan fund category over the 3-year period ending July 31, 2025, out of a total of 11 funds. Fund performance for the period ended September 30, 2025, is: 10.0% (1 year), 9.9% (3 years), 7.2% (5 years), 5.5% (10 years) and 7.0% (since inception September 16, 2013) net of fees.

This material is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the simplified prospectus before investing. To obtain a copy of the simplified prospectus, call 1-888-888-FUND (3863). Alternatively, you may obtain a copy from your advisor. Any information or discussion about the current characteristics of this mutual fund or how the portfolio manager is managing the mutual fund that is supplementary to information in the prospectus is not a discussion about material investment objectives or strategies, but solely a discussion of the current characteristics or manner of fulfilling the investment objectives and strategies, and is subject to change without notice. Mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer, nor are they guaranteed.

The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns as at September 30, 2025 including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions, but do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns.

CIBC Securities Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CIBC and is the principal distributor of the CIBC Mutual Funds. Please read the CIBC Mutual Funds simplified prospectus before investing. To obtain a copy, call CIBC Securities Inc. at 1-800-465-FUND (3863) or ask your advisor.

The material and/or its contents may not be reproduced without the express written consent of CIBC Asset Management Inc. Past performance may not be repeated and is not indicative of future results.

Renaissance Investments are offered by CIBC Asset Management Inc. ®Renaissance Investments is a registered trademark of CIBC Asset Management Inc.



® The CIBC logo and "CIBC Asset Management" are registered trademarks of CIBC, used under license.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Kira Smylie, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, [email protected] or 416-980-2949.