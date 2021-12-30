CIBC Asset Management announces revised December 2021 cash distributions for certain CIBC ETFs

News provided by

CIBC

Dec 30, 2021, 07:30 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced revisions to December 2021 cash distributions for certain CIBC ETFs, which distribute monthly.  

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2021, will receive cash distributions payable on January 6, 2022. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF

Ticker
Symbols

Exchange

Cash Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF

CAFR

TSX

$0.0150

CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

CACB

TSX

$0.0420

CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool

CCNS

TSX

$0.0350

CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool

CCRE

TSX

$0.0350

CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool

CPLS

TSX

$0.0350

CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CFLX

TSX

$0.1772

CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF

CCBI

TSX

$0.0300

CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CGBI

TSX

$0.0370

CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF

CCEI

TSX

$0.0420

CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF

CUEI

TSX

$0.0170

CIBC International Equity Index ETF

CIEI

TSX

$0.1976

CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

CEMI

TSX

$0.1172

CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF*

CMCE

TSX

$0.1821

CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF

CMUE

TSX

$0.0673

CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF Hedge   

CMUE.F

TSX

$0.0681

CIBC Global Growth ETF

CGLO

TSX

$0.0341

CIBC International Equity ETF

CINT

TSX

$0.1013

CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund

CSCP

NEO

$0.0550

CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced Solution

CSCB

NEO

$0.0456

CIBC Sustainable Balanced Solution

CSBA

NEO

$0.0115

CIBC Sustainable Canadian Equity Fund

CSCE

NEO

$0.1160

CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF*

CQLI

NEO

$0.4534

CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF*

CQLU

NEO

$1.4194

CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF*

CQLC

NEO

$0.1444

*Revised cash distributions

CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and are offered by registered dealers. The ETF Series of the CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions are managed by CIBC and distributed by CIBC Securities Inc. and CIBC Investor Services Inc., each wholly-owned subsidiaries. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain trademarks of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and/or certain of its affiliates (collectively "CIBC") have been licensed by CIBC Asset Management Inc. for use in connection with the CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF and CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (the "CIBC Equity ETFs"). The securities of the CIBC Equity ETFs are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by CIBC or by the index calculation agent, Solactive A.G. ("Solactive") nor do CIBC or Solactive offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Indices on which the CIBC Equity ETFs are based, or the index prices at any time or in any other respect. The prospectus of the CIBC ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship CIBC and Solactive have with CIBC Asset Management Inc. and the CIBC Equity ETFs.

Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™, Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, Morningstar® Canada Domestic Index™, Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index™, Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index™, and Morningstar® Emerging Markets Target Market Exposure Index™ are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc., and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF, CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged), CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF, CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF, CIBC International Equity Index ETF and CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF (collectively, the CIBC Index ETFs) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Index ETFs.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management, Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $170 billion in assets under administration as of November 2021.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Nima Ranawana, 647-456-4556 or [email protected]

Related Links

www.cibc.com

Organization Profile

CIBC

About CIBC CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC...

Related Organization(s)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

CIBC Asset Management Inc.