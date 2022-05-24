CIBC Asset Management announces May 2022 monthly cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and special distributions for CIBC Multifactor ETFs

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAMI) today announced the May 2022 monthly cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools, which distribute monthly. In addition, CAMI also announces a special distribution for CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF and CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (collectively, the CIBC Multifactor ETFs).

As previously disclosed on May 16, 2022, the CIBC Multifactor ETFs will be terminated on or about July 29, 2022 (the termination date). CAMI will also issue an additional press release on or about the termination date confirming the final details of the terminations.

Unitholders of the following CIBC ETFs of record on May 31, 2022, will receive cash distributions payable on June 3, 2022. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF Ticker Symbols Exchange Cash Distribution

Per Unit ($) CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF CACB TSX $0.047 CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF CAFR TSX $0.018 CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged) CFLX TSX $0.061 CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool ETF CCNS TSX $0.032 CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool ETF CCRE TSX $0.036 CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool ETF CPLS TSX $0.037 CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF CCBI TSX $0.041 CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CGBI TSX $0.022 CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund CSCP NEO $0.032 CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLC NEO $0.046 CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLU NEO $0.029 CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLI NEO $0.059

The special distributions will be paid on or about June 3, 2022 to unitholders of the CIBC Multifactor ETFs of record on May 31, 2022. Details of the final "per unit" amount cash distributions are as follows :

CIBC Multifactor ETFs Ticker

Symbols Exchange Cash Distribution

Per Unit ($) CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF CMCE TSX $0.192 CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF CMUE (common units) CMUE.F (Hedged units) TSX $0.096 $0.100

CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™ and Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™ are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc. and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF and CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF and CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged).

Certain trademarks of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and/or certain of its affiliates (collectively "CIBC") have been licensed by CIBC Asset Management Inc. for use in connection with the CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF and CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (the " CIBC Multifactor ETFs "). The securities of the CIBC Multifactor ETFs are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by CIBC or by the index calculation agent, Solactive A.G. ("Solactive") nor do CIBC or Solactive offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Indices on which the CIBC Equity ETFs are based, or the index prices at any time or in any other respect. The prospectus of the CIBC ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship CIBC and Solactive have with CIBC Asset Management Inc. and the CIBC Multifactor ETFs.

