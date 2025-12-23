TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the final 2025 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the CIBC ETFs and ETF Series. Please note that these amounts are calculated as of December 15, 2025, and may change if there are any subscriptions or redemptions in CIBC ETFs before ex-dividend date.

These amounts are for the year-end capital gains distributions only, and do not include cash distributions for December 2025. The annual capital gains distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the CIBC ETF or ETF Series. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Unitholders of record as of December 31, 2025 will receive the 2025 annual reinvested distributions. The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported in 2026.

Details of the per-unit estimated annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETFs Ticker Symbols Exchange Final Capital gain per unit ($) CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF CCBI TSX $0.061 CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLC CBOE $0.062 CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLI CBOE $0.128 CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF CSBI TSX $0.026 CIBC USD Premium Cash Management ETF CUSD.U TSX $0.966 CIBC U.S. High Dividend Covered Call ETF CUDC TSX $0.115 CIBC U.S. High Dividend Covered Call ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUDC.F TSX $0.026 CIBC MSCI USA Equity Index ETF CUEI TSX $0.126 CIBC MSCI EAFE Equity Index ETF CIEI TSX $0.242 CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced Solution -- ETF Series CSCB CBOE $0.235 CIBC Sustainable Balanced Solution -- ETF Series CSBA CBOE $0.628 CIBC MSCI USA Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUEH TSX $0.412 CIBC All-Equity ETF Portfolio CEQY TSX $0.154 CIBC Global Growth ETF CGLO TSX $0.060 CIBC MSCI Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF CEMI TSX $0.317

* Distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for CUSD.U, CTUC.U, CTUD.U, and CTUE.

CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the Fixed Income Pools are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and are offered by registered dealers. The ETF Series of the CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions are managed by CIBC and distributed by CIBC Securities Inc. and CIBC Investor Services Inc., each wholly-owned subsidiaries. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The FTSE Canada Short Term Bond Index™ and FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index™ are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of the use of FTSE Canada Short Term Bond Index™ and FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index™ or the underlying data.

The MSCI indexes are the exclusive property of MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"). MSCI and the MSCI index names are service mark(s) of MSCI or its affiliates and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management Inc.. The financial products referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such financial products or any index on which such financial products are based. The simplified prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with CIBC Asset Management Inc. and any relevant financial products. No purchaser, seller or holder of this product, or any other person or entity, should use or refer to any MSCI trade name, trademark or service mark to sponsor, endorse, market or promote this product without first contacting MSCI to determine whether MSCI's permission is required. Under no circumstances may any person or entity claim any affiliation with MSCI without the prior written permission of MSCI.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $227 billion in assets under administration as of November 2025.

SOURCE CIBC Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Stephanie Marcus, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-643-6358 or [email protected]