TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the estimated 2024 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the CIBC ETFs and ETF Series. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, as of October 31, 2024. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions are subject to change prior to the final distribution.

These estimates are for the year-end capital gains distributions only, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective CIBC ETF or ETF Series at the year-end, and do not include cash distributions for December 2024.

We expect to announce the final year-end capital gains distribution amounts, as well as the cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2024, on December 20, 2024. Unitholders of record as of December 28, 2024, will receive the 2024 annual reinvested distributions. The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported in early 2025.

Details of the per-unit estimated annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF Ticker

Symbols Exchange Estimated annual

capital gain per

unit as of

October 31, 2024

($) CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF CCBI TSX 0.0000 CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CGBI TSX 0.0000 CIBC Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF CSBI TSX 0.0944 CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF CCEI TSX 0.0000 CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF CUEI TSX 0.1401 CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUEH TSX 0.1234 CIBC International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CIEH TSX 0.0000 CIBC International Equity Index ETF CIEI TSX 0.0000 CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF CEMI TSX 0.0418 CIBC Clean Energy Index ETF CCLN CBOE 0.0000 CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLC CBOE 0.3388 CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLU CBOE 0.0000 CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLI CBOE 0.0000 CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF CAFR TSX 0.0000 CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged) CFLX TSX 0.0000 CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF CACB TSX 0.0000 CIBC Global Growth ETF CGLO TSX 0.0000 CIBC International Equity ETF CINT TSX 0.0001 CIBC 2025 Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series CTBA CBOE 0.0000 CIBC 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund- ETF Series CTBB CBOE 0.0000 CIBC 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series CTBC CBOE 0.0000 CIBC 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series CTBD CBOE 0.0000 CIBC 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund- ETF Series CTBE CBOE 0.0000 CIBC 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series CTBF CBOE 0.0000 CIBC 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series

(USD) CTUC.U CBOE 0.0000 CIBC 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series

(USD) CTUD.U CBOE 0.0000 CIBC 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series

(USD) CTUE.U CBOE 0.0000 CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool – ETF Series CCNS TSX 0.0000 CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool – ETF Series CCRE TSX 0.0000 CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool – ETF Series CPLS TSX 0.0000 CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series CSCP CBOE 0.0000 CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced Solution – ETF Series CSCB CBOE 0.0000 CIBC Sustainable Balanced Solution – ETF Series CSBA CBOE 0.0000 CIBC Sustainable Balanced Growth Solution – ETF Series CSBG CBOE 0.0000 CIBC Sustainable Canadian Equity Fund – ETF Series CSCE CBOE 0.0000 CIBC Sustainable Global Equity Fund – ETF Series CSGE CBOE 0.0000

Distribution estimates are only approximations, and are not guaranteed. Distribution estimates do not actually denote the yield unitholders may receive. The year-end capital gains distribution estimates are provided by CIBC Asset Management Inc. and are for information purpose only. They do not reflect final attributions for tax purposes. All values are rounded to four decimal places and expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated, and totals may not sum due to rounding.

CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the Fixed Income Pools are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and are offered by registered dealers. The ETF Series of the CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions are managed by CIBC and distributed by CIBC Securities Inc. and CIBC Investor Services Inc., each wholly-owned subsidiaries. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™, Morningstar® Canada 1-5 YR Core Bond Index™, Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, Morningstar® Canada Domestic Index™, Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index™ , Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Hedged CAD Index™ , Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index™ and Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Hedged CAD Index™ are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc., and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF, CIBC Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF, CIBC Global Bond ex Canada Index ETF (CAD Hedged), CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF, CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF, CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged), CIBC International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) and CIBC International Equity Index ETF (collectively, the CIBC Index ETFs) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Index ETFs.

CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc. ("CIBC PWA") is the index provider for the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Select Index (the "Index") and is an affiliate of CIBC Asset Management Inc. However, CIBC PWA does not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote the CIBC Clean Energy Index ETF (the "CIBC Clean Energy ETF") and further makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Clean Energy ETF. CIBC PWA does not offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance with regard to the results of using the Index on which the CIBC Clean Energy ETF is based or the index prices at any time or in any other respect, and will not be liable with respect to the use or accuracy of the Index or any data included therein. The CIBC ETF prospectus contains more details on the limited relationship of CIBC PWA and CIBC Asset Management Inc. related to the CIBC Clean Energy ETF.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $227 billion in assets under administration as of October 2024.

